The Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle, will offer a variety of fun and informative programs in October. Stop by one of these free programs to meet new friends and learn a new skill or two.
Trivia night: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Test the limits of your knowledge of random facts against others in this ocean-themed trivia night.
Ask a master gardener: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Master gardeners from the University of Florida/Volusia County Extension will share gardening tips and answer questions. Bring your plants for a free check-up.
Paper craft club plus adult coloring: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Express your creativity and design something beautiful. Paper crafters of all skill levels are welcome and are encouraged to share their knowledge and skills with others.
Genealogy interest group: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Meet and work with other family historians in an informal, small group setting. Basic assistance with genealogy research is available. Bring your laptop or device. To reserve a library laptop, call 386-322-5152, option 4.
Reservations are not required for these free programs. For more information, call the library at 386-322-5152, option 4.
