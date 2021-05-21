Port Orange police chief to retire

Port Orange Police Chief Thomas Grimaldi is retiring. His retirement is effective June 11, 2021.
“I am very thankful for the opportunities that I have been given to serve the citizens of Port Orange, Volusia County and the surrounding areas,” he said.
Grimaldi was hired by the city in 2015 after Gerald Monahan Jr. retired after 16 years. Prior to arriving in Port Orange, Grimaldi was a 26-year veteran of the Bristol, Connecticut Police Department, where he also served as the department’s police chief for three years.
“Chief Grimaldi brought professionalism to his department in giving 5 ½ great years of service with integrity to our community,” said Mayor Don Burnette. “He will truly be missed by us all, and I wish him well with the next chapter of his life.”
Grimaldi is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has completed executive level training courses with the Southern Police Institute. His professional memberships include the International Chiefs of Police Association, the National Association of Chiefs of Police, the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, Police Executive Research Foundation (PERF), the Florida Police Chiefs Association, and the Volusia County Chiefs Association.
Grimaldi also served as the president of the Volusia County Chiefs Association in 2020.
Information about the interim police chief will be announced later.
EGG program available for high school juniors and seniors
The Exploring Gifts and Graces (EGG) program is accepting applications for its online summer program hosted by Bethune-Cookman University. The program has been going strong for over five years. This program is July 12-23 for rising high school juniors and seniors between the ages of 16 and 18.
During this two-week period, students will be able to identify their gifts and learn how to use them.
There will be workshops on theology, Bible, vocation, art workshops, and other activities. The program’s goals are to encourage faith, theological inquiry, and reflection on God’s gifts and calling.
In addition, the program seeks to encourage artistic expressions of faith, to develop an awareness of diversity within the Christian community, and to connect faith and Scripture with real-life issues.
EGG seeks to assist young people as they begin to live out their calling to serve God and the world, and to prepare theologically minded and socially engaged youth as future leaders for the Church.
Interested students can apply by logging on to www.cookman.edu, click the Future Students tab and click on the EGG program.
For more information, contact the EGG Coordinator, Christina Arnold at arnoldc@cookman.edu or by calling 386-481-2616.
Halifax Health to host summer job fair
Halifax Health will host a summer job fair on Saturday, May 22, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The event will take place at Halifax Health Medical Center, France Tower Portico in Daytona Beach. Recruiters will be on site to discuss various opportunities, including unit clerks, dietary clerks, environmental services technicians, monitor technicians, certified medical assistants, patient companions and more.
Part-time, full-time, weekends, evenings and casual pool jobs are all available. Students are encouraged to apply.
Benefits include the use of the Halifax Health Medical Center Fitness Center, tuition loan reimbursement, work hours counting as volunteer hours, paid leave, health insurance and more depending on employment classification
To RSVP, email Genevieve.Penn@halifax.org or by calling 386-425-5847.
