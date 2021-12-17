After a long hiatus, programs are returning to the Volusia County Public Library system.
The free lineup includes a variety of computer and exercise classes, gardening, storytimes, crafts, gaming, movies, afterschool programs and educational activities.
“Library staff is so excited to welcome everyone back to our programs,” said Library Services Director Lucinda Colee.
“We’re looking forward to seeing all the smiling faces back at the library for the exciting programs we have planned to help adults, teens and kids to learn new things and have fun at the library.”
For a complete list of programs, stop by a local library branch or visit https://volusialibrary. org and click on “calendar.”
