Volusia County will host a public hearing for residents to provide feedback on the Transform386 Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) action plan from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, in the County Council Chambers at the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
The public hearing also will be livestreamed, allowing viewers to submit their comments during the event. The link to access the meeting will be published at https://www.transform386.org before the hearing.
Throughout July and early August, residents have had the opportunity to attend a series of informative public meetings to learn about the Transform386 initiative.
Residents could also participate in an unmet needs survey, enabling them to provide information regarding the damage they sustained from Hurricane Ian and propose projects for recovery and future disaster mitigation.
How to review plan
Dona Butler, representing the county’s Office of Recovery and Resiliency, stated: “The data has been received, analyzed and compiled into an action plan outlining our community’s needs, recovery strategies and how we can better protect ourselves from future disasters. We encourage everyone to actively participate in the upcoming hearing, review the proposed plan, and share their valuable comments and feedback.”
The draft of the action plan is available for the public’s review at https://www. transform386.org. Additionally, the plan is open for review at any Volusia County Public Library branch and on the third floor of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center.
Comments regarding the action plan will be accepted until Tuesday, Sept. 5, and may be emailed to transform386@volusia. org or mailed to: Volusia County Government, Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, ATTN: Office of Recovery and Resiliency, 123 W. Indiana Ave., Room 300, DeLand, FL 32720.
Volusia County has been awarded $328.9 million in CDBG-DR funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to spearhead a comprehensive and enduring recovery initiative called Transform386.
After the extensive destruction brought about by Hurricane Ian, Transform386 will play a pivotal role in enabling the county’s recovery, revitalization and preparedness for future disasters.
