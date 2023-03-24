ORMOND BEACH – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold a public meeting regarding project plans on State Road (S.R.) A1A from north of Granada Boulevard (S.R. 40) to Sandra Drive on Tuesday, March 28, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of this project is to repave this section of S.R. A1A and construct improvements to enhance safety and operations along the corridor.
The department is offering multiple ways for the community to participate in the meeting. All participants, regardless of platform they choose, will participate in the same live meeting.
Virtual option: Interested persons may join from a computer, tablet or mobile device at 5:30 p.m. For this option, advance registration is required by visiting bit.ly/3XJAD7u. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting online. Use Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your internet browser to register and attend this webinar. If joining online, allow adequate time to log in to view the presentation in its entirety.
Phone option (listen only): Participants may listen to the meeting by dialing 1-877-568-4108 and entering the passcode 635-178-584 when prompted.
In-person option: Participants may attend in person by going to: The Casements, located at 25 Riverside Drive, Ormond Beach, any time between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to view project exhibits, speak with project staff and submit questions and comments.
If attending in person, remember to follow all safety and sanitation guidelines as well as adhere to any local ordinances. If you are feeling unwell, please consider attending the meeting virtually or by phone.
All meeting materials, including the presentation, will be available on the project website at www.cflroads.com/project/442874-1 prior to the meeting.
Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Persons wishing to express their concerns relative to FDOT compliance with Title VI may do so by contacting Melissa McKinney, FDOT District Five Title VI Coordinator, at Melissa.McKinney@dot.state.fl.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.