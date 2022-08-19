Rain puts a damper on movie night

On Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the newly renovated Suburbia Park on Heineman Street in Daytona Beach, Commissioner Dannette Henry held a summer movie initiative for the entire family. The movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was scheduled to be shown.
C-Style Productions was there to provide musical entertainment for everyone.
Families came with chairs, blankets, and tents to enjoy the new playground, basketball court, and pavilion. Unfortunately, inclement weather rolled into the area and lasted for hours. A rain date for this event has not been scheduled.
Even though the movie night was canceled because of the rain, those who arrived early were treated to hot dogs, drinks and candy courtesy of Daytona Beach Commissioner Dannette Henry and the city’s Leisure Services Department.
PHOTOS BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./ HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM
