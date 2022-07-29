Readers are Leaders program held at New Mt. Zion

On July 23, New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Daytona Beach launched its first Readers are Leaders celebration organized by Constance Poitier.
Each child received over 20 books and a journal. Each family received a new Bible. Mary Fears, the special guest, talked about the importance of reading and how to start a journal. She also equipped parents with books to assist them with parenting.
James Poitier urged students to “burn that midnight oil,” by trading the time they stay up at night playing games with building steps toward their future occupations and making up for lost time as a result of Covid-19.
Constance Poitier explained the different parts of the Bible. She and Mrs. Fears stressed that every child should start building their own personal library.
Missionary Pat Wilbon provided transportation to students and gave out prizes. A special prize was the reveal of two newly published books by 8-year-old Cameron Huger.
A follow-up event is being planned for Jan. 7 to see the results of the project and to initiate a storytelling club for youngsters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.