Event honors DeLand lynching victim

Remembering Lee Bailey

A crowd pays homage to the lynching victims.
Remembering Lee Bailey

A soil sample is taken from the site where Lee Bailey was killed in 1891 in DeLand, according to event organizers.
Remembering Lee Bailey

Former Volusia County Council Member Joyce Cusack was among the attendees.
Remembering Lee Bailey

Mary Allen, executive director of the African American Museum of the Arts, addresses the audience.
Remembering Lee Bailey

Retired Judge Hubert Grimes addresses the audience at the Dr. Noble “Thin Man’’ Watts Amphitheater.

The African American Museum of the Arts was the site on Saturday of a tribute remembering the life of Lee Bailey, a victim of lynching on Sept. 25, 1891, near downtown DeLand. Bailey was memorialized on the 130th year of his murder. Soil was collected close to the site of his murder near the intersection of Clara and Rich Avenues in DeLand. The tribute included a ceremonial walk from there to the Dr. Noble “Thin Man” Watts Amphitheater at the African American Museum of the Arts, 322 S. Clara Ave., DeLand. Volusia Remembers also planted a tree at the amphitheater. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.