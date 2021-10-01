Remembering Lee Bailey

The African American Museum of the Arts was the site on Saturday of a tribute remembering the life of Lee Bailey, a victim of lynching on Sept. 25, 1891, near downtown DeLand. Bailey was memorialized on the 130th year of his murder. Soil was collected close to the site of his murder near the intersection of Clara and Rich Avenues in DeLand. The tribute included a ceremonial walk from there to the Dr. Noble “Thin Man” Watts Amphitheater at the African American Museum of the Arts, 322 S. Clara Ave., DeLand. Volusia Remembers also planted a tree at the amphitheater.
