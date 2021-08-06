Representatives chosen at university’s 53rd convention

B-CU NATIONAL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION’S ROYAL COURT
At the 53rd National Alumni Convention of Bethune-Cookman University held in June, the 2021-2022 Royal Court was chosen.
Ms. Maroon 2021-2022 is Jan A. Jones of the Seminole County Alumni Chapter. Ms. Alumni 2021-2022 is Constance Desmore-Reeves with the Volusia County Chapter and Ms. Gold 2021-2022 is Debra L. Wheeler-Allen of the Fort Pierce Chapter.
The National Alumni Association Bethune-Cookman University president is Johnny McCray, Jr., Esq. Committee co-chairs were Margaret Hill and Judy Holiday.
This year’s theme: The Year of the Resilient Wildcat: Renewing the B-C in U!
For more information on the alumni association and highlights from the convention, visit naabcu.org.
