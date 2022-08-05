Ricardi Calixte joins county Economic Development team

Volusia County Economic Development has hired Ricardi Calixte, a seasoned economic development professional, to join its team of specialists.
His key responsibilities will include working with Helga van Eckert, director of Volusia County Economic Development, to further enhance retention and growth programs for the business community with an emphasis on entrepreneurship guidance.
As the former deputy director of Queens Economic Development Corp. in Kew Gardens, New York, Calixte took the lead on providing technical assistance to local business leaders and community development corporations in implementing neighborhood-based revitalization initiatives. He oversaw real estate research, feasibility analysis, retail attraction, district marketing, merchant organizing and community outreach activities.
“Ricardi is a shining star in the economic development industry,” van Eckert said. “His successful track record with Queens Economic Development Corporation will bring a wealth of knowledge to our team of professionals. We are delighted to have him on board.”
Van Eckert added that Calixte has a passion for supporting entrepreneurship, business growth and expansion, and opportunities for financial empowerment.
“I am excited to join the Volusia County Economic Development team and to work with all the economic development stakeholders to support the county’s residents and businesses,” Calixte said.
Calixte was drawn to Florida, and specifically Volusia County, for quality of life. A self-proclaimed foodie and sports enthusiast, it’s likely you’ll spot him outside the office as well, enjoying all Volusia has to offer with his children, Gabrielle and Justin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.