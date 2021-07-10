Roth receives Clerk of the Year Award

The Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) has awarded the 2020 2021 Clerk of the Year Award to Volusia County Clerk of Court Laura E. Roth, Esq.
Outgoing FCCC President Tara S. Green, Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller, announced the award during the association’s annual summer conference.
“Clerk Laura Roth has been an instrumental voice in our plans and decision-making as an association, especially so during this last year,” said Green.
“She’s a fierce advocate for her constituents, and she never shies away from taking on new responsibilities or initiatives for the benefit of all Clerks. Most recently she served as chair of the Best Practices Committee and spearheaded our efforts to implement the new Best Practices Excellence Program swiftly and with consistent and clear direction. We thank Clerk Roth for her exceptional service and are proud to present her the 2020-2021 Clerk of the Year award.”
The Clerk of the Year Award is presented to an FCCC member who has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and a commitment to improving the ability of Clerks and Comptrollers to serve Floridians through professional education, legislative action and public awareness of the office.
FCCC is a statewide, nonprofit member association composed of Florida’s Clerks of the Circuit Court and Comptrollers. FCCC provides local government support services, technical assistance and accreditation opportunities for all members of the association.
For more information, visit www.FLClerks.com.
