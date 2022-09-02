Second Harvest seeking ‘Stock the Shelves’ help in September

Every day, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida distributes enough food for 250,000 meals – and it’s not enough. With rising prices and heightened demand for food assistance, the food bank is asking for the community’s support to “Stock the Shelves” during September for Hunger Action Month. “The community continues to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and with added pressures from rising inflation, the need for food assistance across Central Florida remains elevated,” said Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO. “We have challenged ourselves and the community to be part of the solution. Everyone can make a difference – whether that’s by donating, advocating, volunteering or educating yourself.” The month-long effort encourages Central Floridians to take action for hunger relief every day in September. Getting involved is easy. Hunger advocates can show support in several ways, including: Donate 30 non-perishable food items representing each day of the month
Host a virtual food drive
- Attend a “Food for Thought” tour on Sept. 14 or 21
- Wear orange on Sept. 23 for Hunger Action Day
- Donate $30 for 30 days of hunger
- Volunteer at Second Harvest’s warehouse or Mercy Kitchen
Purchase from Second Harvest’s A Spoon Full of Hope product line to support the Culinary Training Program, which provides job-skills training and sustainable employment opportunities
Dine, shop or enjoy experiences like Black Rooster Taqueria, White Castle, The Coop, 4 Rivers Smokehouse, My Smart Shirt and Kendra Scott on select days; a portion of each sale will be donated to Second Harvest
Donate your Buy One, Get One (BOGO) deals after shopping
Show support for the nonprofit’s mission by using #StockTheShelves when posting on social media
Stay tuned to Second Harvest’s social media channels for more ways to participate.
To learn more about the “Stock the Shelves” campaign, Hunger Action Month and other ways to get involved with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.
