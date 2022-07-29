Showtime in the Parks kicks off Friday night at Derbyshire Park

Take your family and friends to Derbyshire Park Friday night for a free showing of the “Cinderella” movie starring Camila Cabello. In this modern musical retelling of the classic story, Cinderella is a poor yet ambitious orphan who dreams of meeting the prince, Robert.
Unfortunately for her, her evil stepmother and stepsisters are intent on preventing that from happening. When all hope seems lost, her fairy godmother comes into the picture and makes her dream come true.
The gates at the park will open at 7:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy games and activities, a DJ and free hotdogs, drinks, popcorn and candy. The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m. Guests should take lawn chairs and blankets. Derbyshire Park is at 849 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach.
In August, Showtime in the Parks will be at Suburbia Park at 700 Heineman St., Daytona Beach. Residents can enjoy a showing of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” starring LeBron James on Friday, Aug. 12.
Zone 5 City Commissioner Dannette Henry is sponsoring the Showtime in the Parks events.
