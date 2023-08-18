SMA Healthcare Foundation to honor Chitwood

The SMA Healthcare Foundation (SMAHF) recently announced that it will honor Volusia County Sheriff Michael J. Chitwood at their annual dinner celebration auction on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Daytona 500 Club.
Organizers said the sheriff and former chief of police with the Daytona Beach Police Department, has been a longtime advocate for behavioral healthcare in the community – ensuring law enforcement receives crisis training, building strategic partnerships with community organizations, and providing financial assistance for prevention and treatment programs.
“We are so pleased to honor Sheriff Chitwood at this year’s dinner, and to recognize his support of SMA Healthcare and other organizations in his community over the years.” said Andrew Gurtis, SMAHF board member and annual dinner cochair.
The theme this year is “Cruisin’ into Victory Lane’’ and the event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23 with a reception at 6 p.m., and dinner and programming at 7 p.m.
Over the years, SMAHF has had the opportunity to recognize community members from the racing community, as well as individuals like Chitwood who make a difference in the community. Honorees have included, Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, the late Rev. Hal Marchman, Vince Carter, and most recently Mike Helton.
Ivan Cosimi, CEO of SMA said the opportunity to recognize Chitwood is an honor.
“We’re excited to publicly recognize Sheriff Chitwood’s work in our community and thank him for his continued partnership with SMA Healthcare. The opioid crisis has taken a toll on our community and quite often the Volusia County Sheriff’s team is the first to respond,” Cosimi said.
“Thankfully, the Sheriff’s understanding of addiction and how our work intersects with theirs, has led to tremendous outcomes. Through our combined efforts we have engaged many to seek treatment and find recovery. Together we are making a difference.”
The dinner will also feature former NASCAR Champion Michael Waltrip as emcee and steel drums by Ed Anderson.
To learn more about the SMA Healthcare Foundation, visit www.smafoundation.com.
