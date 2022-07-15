Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibit on display at African American museum

Water/Ways, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program opened on July 9 in Palm Coast.
The exhibition is presented by The African American Museum and Cultural Center in partnership with the Florida Humanities. Water/Ways will be on view in the Museum’s Founders Gallery. located 4422 N. US Hwy 1, through Sept. 3.
The museum was chosen by the Florida Humanities as part of the MoMS national, state and local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to museums and cultural organizations in rural locations across the United States. Support for MoMS is provided by the U.S. Congress.
“It is an honor for the AACS museum and cultural center to have been chosen as one of seven locations out of over 300 who competed, to bring Water|Ways to our region,” said Sybil Dodson-Lucas, director of Curatorial Affairs. “We look forward to welcoming local and out-of-town students, families and community members to learn about the importance and significance of water.”
Water/Ways explores the endless motion of the water cycle, water’s effect on landscape, settlement and migration, and its impact on culture and spirituality.
Tours available
It looks at how political and economic planning have long been affected by access to water and control of water resources, and how human creativity and resourcefulness provide new ways of protecting water resources and renewing respect for the natural environment. The exhibit showcases the numerous connections humans have to water that are overlooked.
“Water is an important part of everyone’s life and we are excited to explore what it means in our community,” said curator Meshella Woods. “Palm Coast was recently recognized on a national basis as being ‘Most Water Wise.’
“With this exhibit, we hope to promote a positive dialogue about water that results in continued conservation actions throughout our communities. As a complement to the Smithsonian exhibition, we have created a local artist exhibition and presentations that will also contribute to a greater understanding of water in cultural, social, and spiritual contexts.”
During the traveling exhibit’s stay in Flagler County, a museum docent will be on hand to give tours and answer questions about the Water/Ways exhibit. Tours are conducted in groups hourly, and lectures are two hours including the one-hour tour.
Admission is free with a ticket and advance registration is required.
For more information, visit aacsmuseum.org/waterways.
