Stetson University’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is offering free tax preparation services through April 14 in the Lynn Business Center on the DeLand campus.
Stetson student volunteers are IRS-certified and work with Stetson faculty to provide free tax services and identify taxpayer’s eligibility for federal tax credits, such as the Child Tax Credit. To qualify for the tax services, families can earn up to $60,000 a year.
Started more than a decade ago, Stetson’s VITA program is administered through the School of Business Administration and sponsored by the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties. To learn more, visit the United Way’s VITA website and book an appointment.
Sessions are held by appointment only on Tuesday nights and Friday afternoons in Rooms 317 and 319 in the Lynn Business Center at 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 32723.
Clients must bring a valid photo identification and a Social Security card for each taxpayer and dependent on the tax return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.