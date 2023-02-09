Stewart Memorial hosting unity events in February

Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church is hosting a series of events this month that are open to the public.
A “Tea @ Two” Prayer Brunch is Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. Community friends and leaders, role models and prayer partners will share inspirational readings and prayers on this special occasion. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from the Women of Stewart. The event will be held in the Fellowship Hall at Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church,
Personal, Home & Church Safety & Security is Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Captain Richard Gentry of the Daytona Beach Police Department will share important resources, tips and information about your personal safety, safety in your home and safety and security in your church. Join us in the Fellowship Hall at Stewart Memorial for this safety and security session presented by the Daytona Beach Police Department. There is no charge for this event.
Unity Day: Heart and Soul Worship Experience is Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. Rev. Dr. Sharon Austin, director of Connectional Ministries, Florida Conference, United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. Special guests will include students from Bethune-Cookman University. The B-CU Concert Chorale, under the direction of Mr. Carl Van Richards, will provide the music and the B-CU Orchesis Dance Ensemble, under the direction of Professor Carla Lester, will perform.
The church also will honor the youth of our community, the Mainland High School Football Team, 2022 FHS AA Football State Champions, 3S, as well as Mainland Coach Travis Roland and his parents, Thomas and Rose Roland. Following the service, there will be a Champions “Slide Thru” Reception.
All of the events will be held at Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church, 317 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Daytona Beach.
For more information, call Van Lee at 386-255-7222.
