Streetlife Band to perform at free Midtown Music concert

Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.