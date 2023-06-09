Streetlife Band to perform at free Midtown Music concert

The free Midtown Music Concert Series continues Saturday, June 10, at Cypress Park with a performance by LA Robinson and the Streetlife Band. It is sponsored by the City of Daytona Beach.
The free concert is 7 to 9 p.m. and attendees can enjoy line dancing with Eddra from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Cypress Park is at 981 George W. Engram Blvd. Food and drink vendors will be onsite. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. No coolers are allowed.
This year’s sponsors of the Midtown Music Concert Series are Humana and United Healthcare.
For more information, visit www.CODB.us/MidtownMusic
