Students get on-the-job training through Local Legend summer program

The Local Legend Summer Employment Program, started on June 7, helped students with on-the-job training as well as career preparation. The official end date of the program was on Aug. 1.
Students attended a Local Legend meet and greet at DeLand City Hall and presented at both the DeLand City Commission meeting (Aug. 1) and Volusia County Council meeting on (Aug. 2).
Twelve students were 12 and 13 years old and completed the program successfully. Due to their age, they participated in a job preparation learning program that focused on money management, communication skills, leaderships skills and entrepreneurship via zoom and in-person meetings. These students were able to earn up to $500 each.
Thirty-eight students were between the age of 14-18 years old with 34 students completing the program successfully, Two students ended early and two students did not complete the program due to transportation issues. These students were active members of the workforce and worked weekly at businesses across Volusia County.
Sponsors and supporters
The Local Legend Summer Employment Program was sponsored by Sisters Build Network for Girls (SBN), Man Up and Career Source Flagler/ Volusia.
All students engaged in a variety of levels in this summer opportunity that enhances life, entrepreneurial, productivity and communication skills to better prepare them for the workforce and community building in the future.
These students were able to earn up to $1,500 each. Four students were hired after the Local Legend program. Two students are preparing for college this fall and one student applied for a job with an outside business and has started working.
Business partners included Rising Against All Odds; Joe Hearn Events; Create Space; Pretty Little Things; Ms. Preppy Pants; Landis Graham French Law Firm; Hampton Inn; New Hope Church; Kneading Bakery; Greeknalia; Compak, House Next Door; Mitzis First Impressions; Kinks, Coils and Waves; Kim Cline Prosperity Place, LLC; Debra Pardee licensed acupuncturist; Klassy Kouture; Stay for a Day; DeLand Museum of the Arts; City of DeLand; City of Daytona Beach; City of Sanford; City of Deltona; Orange City; and others.
Academy leaders included Dr. Primrose Cameron, SBN founder and coordinator; Sara Smith, SBN mentor; Sean King, Man Up founder; Amanda Talton, mentor; Asacia Manning-McElvin, mentor; Evan Keller, Creating Jobs, Inc. (speaker); Chief Jason Umberger, DeLand Police Department; Captain Prurince Dice, DeLand Police Department; Manny De La Vega, co-owner, De La Vega Restaurant ( speaker) Amanda Agnew, owner, Amanda Agnew-State Farm Agent, (speaker); and Jennifer Nadelkov (speaker).
Mainstreet DeLand, Bob Davis, Joe Hearn, the City of DeLand, Councilwoman Barbara Girtman and Robin King also were involved in the program’s success.
Along with on-the-job training, academy topics included resume writing, employability skills training, customer service, communication, financial awareness, and community service.
