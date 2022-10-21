Students learn about greatness behind the art scene at New Smyrna event

The Atlantic Center for the Arts and the City of New Smyrna Beach Leisure Services recently joined forces with Florida artist Justincredible (Justin Lang) to present a morning of inspiration for theater students at Volusia County Schools.
Students from several schools, including New Smyrna Beach High School, Spruce Creek High School and Mainland High School, attended this Sept. 21 workshop experience featuring top talent in dance, spoken word poetry, comedy, and acting.
The event, called #Greatness: Behind The Scenes gave the students an opportunity to hear how the arts can be a positive form of expression, and offered insight into the process of artistry as the performers spoke candidly about their craft and rise to their own greatness. The event was held at the New Smyrna Beach Brannon Civic Center.
Jill Cicciarelli, the theater teacher at Spruce Creek High School said, “The kids were so inspired by the artists as was I. The kids shared with their other classmates today about their experience and impressions and they all hoped to be able to enjoy more events in the future.”
Carrie Van Tol, teacher at Mainland High School said, “My students expressed how welcomed they felt and that it was an environment where they felt comfortable talking to students from other schools and to the performers. They really appreciated that. The majority of my students are African American and they also expressed that they were excited to see Black performers as it made them feel as though there were possibilities out in the real world for them. We were all very grateful for the opportunity to join the other schools at your program today.”
This program was supported by the City of New Smyrna Beach Leisure Services and Atlantic Center for the Arts.
