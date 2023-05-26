Volusia County Public Libraries will offer a variety of programming for teenagers this summer.
This summer’s reading challenge, “All Together Now,” will be held from June 5 through Aug. 11.
Teens can track their summer reading online with a link provided upon registering for the challenge. Those who read at least four days a week throughout the summer will earn prizes from the library.
Registration for the challenge will begin May 28 and may be found at https://www.volusialibrary.org/slp/.
In addition to the reading challenge, a lineup of teen programs, from hands-on maker activities to special presentations, will be available. Teens and guardians can check their local branch’s calendar for a full schedule of events.
Select library locations will offer breakfast and/or lunch for children 18 and under throughout the summer, beginning June 5. Feeding locations, days and times will be published later this month at https://www.volusia. org/summerfood.
New for this summer, teens can stop by any library branch to pick up a free Teen Summer Activity Booklet. The booklets will have engaging and interactive activities designed especially for teens.
As always, with a library card and online account, teens can download free books, magazines, audiobooks, music, movies and much more on the library’s website.
For a complete listing of upcoming programs and access to the library’s resources, visit https:// www.volusialibrary.org.
