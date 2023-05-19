Kindergarten through fifth-grade children can beat the summer “brain drain” by participating in Volusia County Public Library’s summer reading programs.
This summer’s reading challenge, “All Together Now,” will be held from June 5 through Aug. 11. Children, or their parents, can track summer reading online with a link provided upon registering for the challenge. Those who read at least four days a week throughout the summer will earn prizes from the library. Registration for the challenge will begin May 28 and may be found at https://www.volusialibrary.org/slp/.
The libraries will also offer the award-winning “Lit Kits to Go!” program, designed for children from birth through fifth grade. Once parents complete a questionnaire at a local library or on https://www.volusialibrary.org/kids, they can check out weekly program bags for their children within the program’s age category.
The bags will include library books, crafts, reading suggestions and educational materials. A library card is required for the bags to include library books; however, bags may also be provided without library books if the parent does not have a library card.
Children 6 years of age and younger may participate in the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program. This program is designed to help build pre-reading skills necessary to flourish when they start school. To register a child for this program, visit https://www.volusialibrary.org/kids.
Select library locations will offer breakfast and/ or lunch for children 18 and under throughout the summer, beginning June 5. Feeding locations, days and times will be published later this month at https://www.volusia.org/summerfood.
