Volusia County’s Beach Safety Division is hiring lifeguards to help keep beachgoers safe this summer. Upcoming tryouts are mandatory for those interested in a position.
Swim tryout dates and locations are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 19 and March 5 at the Ormond Beach YMCA, 500 Sterthaus Drive, Ormond Beach, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26 and March 12 at the Port Orange YMCA, 4701 City Center Parkway, Port Orange.
Applicants must be at least 16 on or before June 1 and be able to swim 500 meters freestyle in under 10 minutes, swim 50 yards freestyle in under 30 seconds, and run a half-mile in under 3 minutes, 15 seconds. Candidates considered for hiring will undergo a background check, physical and drug screening.
Starting pay is $13.24 per hour. There is a $500 incentive for lifeguards if they meet criteria specifying number of weekend workdays over their first summer. This is explained during the recruit class.
Those who wish to participate in the selection process must attend one of the 2022 tryouts, as well as Volusia County Beach Safety’s lifeguard recruit class (mandatory 48-hour ocean rescue training). Additionally, participants must attend a 40-hour first responder class and CPR course or provide proof of equivalence.
For more information, visit beach or call 386-239- 6414.
