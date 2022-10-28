Summit focuses on strengthening communities in Florida

The Florida Alliance For Community Solutions Summit 2022 was held Oct. 10-12 at the Shores Resort & Spa, Daytona Beach.
The theme was “Strengthening Florida’s Communities for an Equitable Future.”
“After a long hiatus, we are excited about the collaborative partnerships that will be established at this year’s summit. Also, having the summit at the Daytona Beach Resort and Spa makes for an outstanding atmosphere for learning and connecting’’ sad
Terry Cheilkowsky, executive director of the Florida Alliance for Community Solutions.
The summit topics included community development, HR best practices, advocacy vs. lobbying, using market tax credits for homeownership and protecting heirs’ property and Black legacy communities.
Attendee Anita Jenkins, executive director of the Riviera Beach Community Development Corporation and board member for the Florida Alliance said that her mission was to learn and to share as she has been in community development for over 30 years.
At this year’s summit, she was able to meet new community partners who had not been to previous summits and became energized. This summit also provided the introduction of collaborative partners, funding resources, technical assistance, and more.
Vanessa Josey, COO of Florida Home Partnership in Ruskin said that her mission for this conference was to network and to see how other communities were operating in the new normal and connecting with funding partners.
She felt the mission had been accomplished at the end of the summit. Florida Home Partnership builds affordable housing in Wimauma.
For more information on Florida Alliance for Community Solutions visit flacdc.org.
