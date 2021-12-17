Sunchasers host toy run, deliver gifts for local kids

The Sunchasers Motorcycle Club held its second annual Community Toy Run is on Dec. 11. Starting at their clubhouse at 541 Cedar St., Daytona Beach. The members and their guest riders traveled to Destination Daytona for fellowship in Ormond Beach and then to Daytona One at One Daytona Boulevard for toy distribution for area children.
The program included reflections by Vic “Bossman’’ Ingram, president of the Sunchasers. Participants included other area motorcycle club as well as bikers from other cities in Florida.
