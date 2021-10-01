Tax collector to offer driver license services in Orange City

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) will hand off the operations of its Orange City driver license office to the Volusia County Tax Collector at the end of the month.
The state planned to close the office at 3 p.m. Sept. 30. The office will reopen at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6 as an Office of Will Roberts – Tax Collector. The office is at 2575 S. Volusia Avenue.
During this temporary closure, driver license services will be offered at these closest locations:
The state’s DHSMV office at 2400 S. Ridgewood Ave., S. Daytona
The Seminole County Tax Collector Lake Mary office at 845 Primera Blvd.
Individuals may be able to renew a driver license online at vctaxcollector.org/renew
“The state currently operates both driver license offices in Volusia County,” said Will Roberts, Volusia County tax collector. “Now that Volusia County has an elected tax collector, we are mandated to assume all driver license services.”
Reason for change
The two state-run driver license offices are in Orange City and South Daytona. The state will continue to operate the driver license office in South Daytona through the end of the year. The Volusia County Tax Collector will assume those services in early January.
The temporary closure is necessary to change over the network and security systems to provide driver license services, Roberts explained. The time also will be used to onboard and train the (former State) employees on Tax Collector procedures and reorganize the office.
“We are continuing to work toward my goal to offer all services in Volusia Tax Collector offices,” Roberts said. “This is another step toward one-stop shops that will be a convenience to our citizens when they can get a driver license, renew a vehicle or vessel registration, or pay their property taxes and all in one location.”
For more information on the Office of Will Roberts – Tax Collector, visit vctaxcollector.org.
