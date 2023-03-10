Residents of Deltona soon will be able to conduct tag, title, driver license and property tax transactions at one office in the city. The Office of Will Roberts – Tax Collector has secured a lease on space at 1200 Deltona Boulevard.
“This one-stop location will be a convenience for Deltona residents,” said Volusia County Tax Collector Will Roberts. “Rather than visiting an office for vehicle registrations and another for a driver license transaction, both can be done at the same location.”
Combining related transactions makes sense for the customer and for the agency, Roberts said. Before he was elected in 2020, residents had to visit two different offices for vehicle registrations and driver licenses. State law only allows driver license services to be provided by the state or elected tax collectors.
“Now that Volusia County has an elected tax collector, it makes sense to combine these related motor vehicle services,” Roberts added. “It’s better for our customers and it makes sense financially to have one location to complete these types of transactions.”
The new Deltona branch is expected to open in early 2024 in the Deltona Plaza, which is on the western boundary of the city between Saxon Boulevard and Dirksen Drive.
The space is empty and needs to be built out from the walls in to accommodate 12 stations, a check-in area, three small offices, a supply room, an employee break room, restrooms and a lobby area. The space is 6,840 square feet.
“I have been pushing this project forward and have experienced many frustrations to get to this point,” Roberts added. “Project timelines have been longer than I would like them to be. However, now that the lease has been secured, I’m hoping the construction timeline can be accelerated to open this office before the end of the year to finally address this need in the Deltona area.”
For more information about the Volusia County Tax Collector, services and locations, visit vctaxcollector.org.
