The Chelsey Williams family holds reunion in Daytona Beach
Summertime is a time for families to come together.
After 24 years and being canceled two consecutive years due to the pandemic, the Second Annual Chelsey Williams Family Reunion was held June 24-26 in Daytona Beach, where the family has long-standing family roots.
More than 85 family members from Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and throughout Florida convened to celebrate the legacy of their ancestral parents – Chelsey and Friday Williams, who originally lived in Baxley, Georgia.
The Chelsey Williams family were right at home as several family members currently reside in Daytona Beach. Guests received a warm welcome at the reunion’s host hotel, the Fairfield Inn and Suites Daytona Beach Speedway International Boulevard. The marquee at One Daytona exhibited an inspiring message, Welcome Chelsey Williams Family Reunion.
With the theme “The Beauty of Black Family Love’’ weaved into every fun-filled activity, the weekend kicked off on Friday with a night of games, entertainment and bowling for the youth. On Saturday morning, there was a group photo and then off to the beach for a catered picnic and beach fun.
Later, the Williams family gathered at The Palmetto Club for an elegant Black and White Affair with a Touch of Black.
‘Super Seniors’ honored
Following a four-course dinner, the family honored the memory of Chelsey and Friday Williams along with their 12 late children - Drusilla Small, Glencie Williams, Edna Null, Gradie George, Legertha Robert, Hercules Williams, Doris Williams, Friday Williams, Jr., Allegra Ishman, O’Doll Williams, Sr., Gladys Johnson, and Lewis Williams - who either resided or visited Daytona Beach over the years.
Other acknowledgements included a champion salute in “Rocky’’ style to the family’s living and highly respected “Super Seniors,’’ – 80 years of age and older. They included Esther Thomas, Mildred Shepard, Dorothy Byrd, Vincent Small and James George. The evening closed out with dancing and socializing.
The Chelsey Williams Family Reunion culminated on Sunday at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Plans are already underway for the Third Annual Chelsey Williams Family Reunion in Daytona Beach in June 2023.
The reunion committee members were Chelsye Williams Burrows, Darlyne Brown, Elston Brown, Sr., Karen Webb Smith, K’Netha Laws Jones, Ronnie Holloway, Sharon Strapp and O.V. Williams, Jr.
