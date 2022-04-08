The Love Band kicks off music series

The Love Band will perform at the Midtown Music Concert Series on April 9 at Daisy Stocking Park, 550 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach. The free concert series will showcase the best local bands from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on select Saturday nights through September. Food and drink vendors will be onsite during the concerts. The Love Band originated on the campus of Bethune-Cookman University with its members being former students. The band has performed in the Bahamas, at NASCAR events, music festivals, and on college campuses.

