The Lovengers will sing and share their inspirations during a free concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in the auditorium of Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.
Central Florida residents Miles Bosworth and Audrey Luck founded Lovengers Inc., a nonprofit organization that invests proceeds back into the community.
Current projects include helping to build a school in Haiti and advocating for birth justice and civil rights for women and children in Florida. They will share their life experiences and describe their organization’s mission to elevate, educate and empower others through their art.
Reservations are not required for the free concert, which is sponsored by the Friends of Deltona Library.
For more information, call the library at 386-789-7207.
