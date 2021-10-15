The statuary score: Who won, who lost

Here are my reflections after attending the MMB statue unveiling on Oct. 11.
WINNERS
- The Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune legacy – Many attendees were vaguely familiar with the high points of Dr. Bethune’s life. They were amazed when they found out about her deep, highlevel contacts and political influence, and how her faith, fearlessness and perseverance made her a world-class human rights activist and educator. Given the congressional Statuary Hall honor, her personal history and legacy will only grow with time. Congrats to the entire Bethune family.
- The state of Florida – Despite being the home of Donald Trump, voter and protest suppression efforts and pandemic backwardness, Florida comes out smelling like a black rose, forgive the pun. The Gunshine State’s Statuary Hall designee is a Black woman whose image was crafted by a Hispanic master sculptor, Nilda Comas, working with one of the best single pieces of marble on the planet. Describing the stone, she said “It’s like little crystals so when the light shines on it, it looks like the light is coming from inside.” No expense or detail was spared to get Dr. Bethune’s tribute done right. It doesn’t get any more “progressive’’ than that.
- Sculptor Nilda Comas – Her backstory is fascinating and inspirational, the stuff of a movie of the week. Born in Puerto Rico, she is a Florida resident who worked in real estate for 17 years before she decided to pursue her childhood passion for art. She worked multiple jobs as a college student and turned down multiple job offers as a college graduate to focus on becoming a world-class sculptor with experience in working in the most prestigious Italian marble studios. With 25 years of experience, she is now one of the few female master sculptors, with skill in sculpting bronze and marble. Looking back, she said she has been preparing to sculpt Dr. Bethune “all my life” – though she didn’t know who Dr. Bethune was before starting the project. With her masterpiece on permanent display in Congress, she can now pick and choose projects.
- Nancy Lohman – If she wasn’t a player prior to heading up the Statuary Fund, she’s swinging weight around the state now. Calling fundraising $400,000 for the statue “not a heavy lift,” she was able to contribute her own money, leverage her personal relationships with other wealthy individuals, develop contacts with influential politicians and state officials, and convince Florida-based companies to raise money for the statue as well as for ancillary projects, including a documentary, the Daytona Beach exhibit, travel to Italy, and a second bronze statue on Beach Street. You can bet that “Call Nancy!” will be on the lips of many folks when it comes to organizing and bringing people together for major community-based, public-private partnerships like this in the future.
- The former B-CU National Alumni Association (NAA), now known as the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association – The organization’s members and other conscious alumni raised $82,000 (of the statue’s $400,000 cost) as the university itself largely stood by and watched. (See “Losers” below.) The current NAA leadership continues to keep its eyes on the prize: facilitating the statuary project, fighting for B-CU organizational transparency and accountability, and supporting current students financially.
- Evolve magazine – This local Black-owned-and-operated media company compiled and published information on the statue project in a special magazine edition, “The Pride Of Florida.” It’s a collector’s item worth keeping on your coffee table.
- Corporate sponsors Florida Blue, Brown & Brown, Halifax Health – For a relatively small financial investment, these companies get to permanently associate their corporate brands with the statuary project – and indirectly with Dr. Bethune’s legacy – without dealing directly with her troubled namesake university. (Full disclosure: Florida Blue is a client of my company, 623 Management, Inc.)
- Daytona State College – Many Daytonans have never been in the News-Journal Center, owned by DSC. The unveiling and monthlong exhibit allow DSC to show off the facility to people who would normally not come, as well as to ostensibly cooperate in a project with their local academic rival, B-CU.
LOSERS
- Bethune-Cookman University – The current leadership of “Mary’s baby” proves again that it can’t get out of its own way. A cursory look at the university’s finances indicates that B-CU could have, the very least, contributed to the statuary project.
Primarily due to outside forces beyond its control, B-CU’s finances have turned around. Over the past 18 months, the institution has banked approximately $145 million in cash grants and low-interest federal loans. Approximately $21 million in debt has been wiped off its books. That’s all thanks to the Florida Legislature and the last two presidential administrations.
Bottom line: B-CU ain’t broke no more. But if the Statuary Fund’s donor list is to be believed, the university contributed nothing.
B-CU had the necessary financial resources to make engineering or structural reinforcements to house the statute in its Performing Arts Center or build a temporary structure to house the four-ton statue on campus.
Sometimes there was outright hostility to elements of the statuary project, such as the initial refusal to allow a MMB documentary to be shot on the campus by a team led by well-respected historian Dr. Len Lempel, who was warned he could be arrested for trespassing (The film was eventually funded by the Statuary Fund.)
When the statue finally arrived in Daytona, the route to the News-Journal Center went past the campus. Where were the Marching Wildcats, the cheerleaders, the students? Why wasn’t there a special on-campus event? Instead, the B-CU “welcome’’ was a drive-by as the 18-wheeler towing the container housing the statue sped by, pausing only to navigate the speed bumps.
- The Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund, Inc. – Optics matter. At the event, logistical challenges (unintentional, I presume) put the local NAACP branch president, Cynthia Slater, and the National Alumni Association president, Johnny McCray, in the balcony “overflow room” when other seats were available. The balcony was subsequently named “the Negro section” by its occupants because of the disproportionate number of Black folks there. Not a good look. It is the Statuary Fund’s responsibility to get details like that right.
- Florida Democrats – Are there any left? Only former Florida Senate Minority Leader Perry Thurston, now a South Florida congressional candidate, was there, and he didn’t get a chance to speak. Though legislation approving the statue was passed almost unanimously, why was there no Democratic presence at the unveiling? Did they ask to appear? If they asked, they should have made remarks. If they didn’t ask, it was a lost opportunity to publicly share the moment.
- Volusia County – Dr. Bethune is one of three Black Americans who are global figures with connections to Daytona Beach. The worldwide cultural impacts of Dr. Bethune, pro baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson, and theologian Dr. Howard Thurman – the three all knew each other – are either unknown to or have been intentionally ignored by local tourism officials. A full investment in Daytona’s Black Heritage Trail – with B-CU, the Dr. Howard Thurman Home and Jackie Robinson Ballpark as key stops – could attract historic and cultural tourists living within a day’s travel to Daytona Beach. They spend an estimated $30 BILLION yearly to indulge their travel passions. This could wean the area from high-impact, special event “binge” tourism. (Full disclosure: My company made a presentation to that effect to the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. No response to date.)
- Community journalism – Corporate media – the Daytona Beach News-Journal (owned by Wall Street-based Gannett) and WESH-TV 2 (owned by Wall Street-based Hearst Communications) – somehow negotiated an “exclusive” agreement for a sneak peak upon the arrival of the statue in Daytona. The result? Unaffiliated local photographers, including Lance Rothwell, the Daytona Times’ Duane Fernandez, Sr., and others, were prevented from taking pictures of the statue when it got to the News-Journal Center.
The irony is notable. For decades under its previous ownership, News-Journal leadership didn’t consider Daytona’s Black community – including BethuneCookman College/University and Dr. Bethune herself – consistently “newsworthy,” except for crime and the daily arrest docket. “Channel 2,” as we knew it then, wasn’t much different.
One of the reasons the Daytona Times was founded 43 years ago was to provide a media counternarrative and to focus on positive people and events, specifically in Black Daytona and especially at B-CC/B-CU, as much as possible.
This entire project is a public event, though it was backed largely by private money. For any photojournalist to be barred from entry at any point was petty and unprofessional especially in Florida, where governmental and public activity “in the sunshine” first emerged legally.
Still, the unveiling was excellent. May Dr. Bethune’s statue shine a light “from the inside” on us all for the next 30 days. May that light shine permanently on a Congress that sorely needs it.
Charles W. Cherry II, a Daytona Beach native, is president and CEO of 623 Management, Inc., an advertising agency focused on online (smartphones, digital) and offline (print, broadcast, outdoor) messaging to Black Floridians.
