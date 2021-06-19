Thinking about a puppy? Here’s what you need to know

My name is Barry KuKes, and I am the Community Outreach and Marketing Director of the Halifax Humane Society located at I-95 and the LPGA Boulevard exit.
This is my first column/ article for the Daytona Times, but I have been writing a column for the other newspaper in town for the last three years. I am very excited to contribute to the Daytona Times, and I hope the information I share is helpful and educational.
Let’s get right into it. Are you considering adding a puppy to your family? If you have never had a puppy before, there are a few things you should know.
They chew on everything
As cute and snuggly as a puppy appears to be, be warned. They are evil to the core (in their cuteness overload way). They will chew on anything they can get their mouth on, including but not limited to shoes, furniture, anything wood, bras, socks, underwear (you get the idea).
To stop a puppy from chewing on your items, you need to invest in some chew toys. Nyla bones and Kong’s are very popular because they last longer than other fabric types of toys that a puppy usually shreds to pieces in about 3 minutes. Keep an eye on your puppy when interacting with a toy just in case they get a loose piece in their mouth that could cause them to choke.
Another way to stop your puppy from chewing up your clothing and shoes that are lying on the floor is to pick up the items and put them out of reach! My wife and I had a Black Lab once that loved to chew her expensive bras. She would ask, “Why does he chew on my bras but never on your shoes?” I would answer, “Because you leave your bras on the floor, and I put my shoes in the closet.’’ (Eventually, the dog trained my wife to put her bras away.)
They have to be trained
Puppies do not come pretrained. You need to train them, so they learn what is right and what is wrong, and most importantly, you have to teach them to pee and poop outside, also referred to as housebreaking.
Training a puppy in Florida is much easier than it is in South Dakota, simply because of the much nicer weather here in Florida. You will take your puppy outside more, and it will happily follow you when the temperature is 75 degrees in November in Florida vs. when it is 30 below in South Dakota.
Take your puppy out as much as possible. You re- ally can’t take your puppy outside too much so it can learn where to relieve itself. Don’t expect a puppy to not pee or poop for eight hours like an adult dog. Puppies have tiny bladders and need to go a lot. As they age, puppies can hold it much longer. My adult dogs wait as long as 12 hours, by their own choice, not mine. I always offer them to go out at 9 p.m., but most nights, they ignore me and wait until 7 a.m. the following day.
Do not hit or do anything to cause your puppy pain when training. You will get far better results by rewarding the puppy with playtime, snuggles and treats. Many dogs are food motivated and will learn quick-y if there is a treat available as a reward. They will also gain weight if the treats are high in calories. Carrots are a great natural treat and are very low in calories.
Have patience
Lastly, have patience with your puppy. Don’t expect the puppy to learn everything overnight. Most puppies are puppies until they are about 2 years old, and then as if someone flipped a switch, they be- come a perfect dog and pet. So many people give up on their dog at around 2 years of age because they can’t handle the bad behavior any longer, yet chances are the dog is about to turn into a prince just a month or so later. Be patient and work with your dog.
A tired dog is a good dog. Please make sure they get exercise and eat a healthy diet. They will be your best friend for many years to come. Please adopt, don’t shop when looking for a new pet. Puppies are ad- opted very quickly at shelters, but we do get them. Be persistent and patient.
The Halifax Humane Society is located at 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach. The website is www.halifaxhumanesociety.org.
