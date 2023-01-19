Third annual Cultuvue photography exhibition to highlight local Blacks

Cultuvue, a nonprofit organization founded by Kenneth Grant Inzpirations, highlights local African Americans that demonstrate a positive contribution to the community through a photography exhibition.
The exhibition opens on Feb. 4 and run through March 26 within the International Speedway Square Plaza in Daytona Beach.
“Following the successes of the previous two exhibitions, we have received tremendous support and encouragement to continue this worthwhile movement”, said LaToya Carey, Co-founder and curator of Cultuvue.
Cultuvue’s mission is to create a better cultural understanding of African Americans for all through the lens of the local community, and to show the youth that there are no limitations to what they can be.
The exhibition opens to the public on Feb. 4 and features over 60 individuals from Central Florida.
There are various local African Americans featured, including corporate executives, doctors, judges, teachers, and even students.
For more information, visit Cultuvue’s webpage at www. kginzpirations.com/cultuvue or send an email to info@ cultuvue.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.