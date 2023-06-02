Tickets go on sale Friday to see Patti LaBelle at Peabody Auditorium

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, to see Patti LaBelle in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach.
Presented by AEG, tickets will be available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com or between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Peabody Box Office. Tickets prices range from $49.50 to $124.50 plus applicable surcharges.
As time continues to evolve, the soulful songbird’s name has become synonymous with grace, style, elegance and class. Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility that she is known and revered for.
She has written six books, “Don’t Block the Blessings,” “LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About,” “Patti’s Pearls,” “Patti LaBelle’s Lite Cuisine,” “Recipes for the Good Life” and “Desserts LaBelle.” Recently, SHE released a 20th anniversary edition of her New York Times bestselling cookbook, “LaBelle Cuisine,” featuring three new recipes.
Additionally, LaBelle has been featured in popular films and television programs, including “A Soldier’s Story,” “A Different World,” “American Horror Story,” “Empire,” “Star” and “The Kominsky Method,” and starred in her own television series, “Out All Night.”
She’s also wowed television audiences with unforgettable performances on hit shows including “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Masked Singer,” and starred in Broadway productions of “Your Arms are Too Short to Box with God,” “Fela” and “After Midnight.”
‘Patti’s Good Life’
In 2007, she introduced “Patti’s Good Life,” a successful food and lifestyle brand that offers a variety of frozen comfort foods, breakfast items and desserts, including her world-famous sweet potato pie.
The “Patti’s Good Life” brand is available at retailers across the U.S. including Walmart and Target. Always a person to take on new challenges, in 2017 LaBelle launched a record label, GPE Records, and released her first jazz album, “Bel Hommage.”
Although she is an award-winning entertainer, author and entrepreneur, LaBelle’s work as a humanitarian is just as noteworthy. She remains an advocate for adoption, diabetes, cancer, HIV / AIDS and many other causes and non-profit initiatives.
While she has reached the heights of success throughout her more than 60-year career, LaBelle has also endured and survived personal strife. Within a 10-year period, she lost her mother, three sisters and best friend to diabetes and cancer. In 1994, she was diagnosed with diabetes and shortly thereafter became a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association.
The same motivation that had Patricia Louise Holte blossom from a choir member to lead vocalist for Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles and later Labelle, to a solo artist, is the same energy that keeps her fire burning at age 78.
“Each year I grow, and that’s a blessing from God, said LaBelle. “I do what I can do. I do what I feel God has given me the energy to do, so I just go out there and I do it…it’s not about making money because I don’t need money, but I need to sing. With a voice or without, I’ve got to get on that stage.” And the world is thankful that LaBelle’s voice sounds so good to our ears.
For more information, visit www. PattiLabelle.com or www.PeabodyAuditorium.org
