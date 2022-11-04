Tickets on sale for Daytona Beach Symphony Society’s 71st season

A dazzling lineup of internationally renowned orchestras, ballet and opera will headline the Daytona Beach Symphony Society’s 71st season at Peabody Auditorium beginning in January.
According to Managing Director Dorothy Allison, the Society’s 71st season is “perfectly orchestrated” and will bring another exciting season of classical music excellence to Volusia County and the surrounding area. Peabody Auditorium has been the home of the Symphony Society for 70 years.
Single tickets to the Daytona Beach Symphony Society concerts are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com or between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Peabody Box Office. Ticket prices range from $56 to $98 plus applicable surcharges. Community discounts are available at the Peabody Box Office. Performances include:
3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8: Concerto Budapest Orchestra, Hungary’s Eminent Orchestra
Known for its rich history and dynamism of its young musicians, world-renowned conductor Andras Keller leads the orchestra, featuring acclaimed pianist Zoltan Fejervari.
7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14: Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine
Lviv is a medieval city and one of the great cultural centers of Eastern Europe. According to Allison, “DBSS is honored to bring this extraordinary orchestra to Daytona Beach. Led by the multiple award-winning conductor Theodore Kuchar, Ukrainian-born pianist Stanislav Khristenko, the “Poet of Piano,” will perform the Brahms Piano Concerto #1 in D Minor, Op. 15. The evening will Include Brahms Tragic Overture, Op. 81 and Sibelius Symphony #2 in D Major, Op. 43.
7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28: From Baroque to Jazz
International jazz and classical clarinet star, the only living student of Benny Goodman, Julian Milkis and his ensemble will perform a wide-ranging program of music from the 18th through 20th centuries. Baroque works by Handel and Bach that feature improvisational components and jazz compositions by Alec Templeton, Dick Hyman and Astor Piazzola bookend a wide-ranging concert.
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4: Munich Symphony Orchestra
This renowned and adventurous orchestra with musicians from 17 different countries will feature Grammy-nominated violinist Robert McDuffie performing the Brahms Violin Concerto, under the baton of Nodoka Okisawa. McDuffie is considered one of the finest violinists of our age. Maestro Okisawa shapes complex scores with natural authority.
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17: “Madama Butterfly,” Teatro Lirico D’Europa
Puccini’s poignant score follows the tragic tale of Cio Cio San, a young Japanese girl who falls in love with American Naval officer Pinkerton with devastating consequences. Teatro Lirico D’Europa is known for its full-scale orchestrated presentations with beautiful traditional Italian-design sets, costumes and lighting. Sung in original Italian, international soloists, American musicians and chorus will perform under the baton of Metropolitan Opera Conductor Gregory Buchalter. There will be English supertitles.
3 p.m. Sunday, March 19: Direct from Tbilisi, Democratic State of Georgia, the Royal National Ballet presents “Fire of Georgia,” an evening of Ethnic Dance
Georgian dance is a celebration of life and of Georgia’s rich and diverse culture. The dances perfectly capture the natural gracefulness and beauty of Georgian women and the courage, honor and respectfulness of Georgian men. The male dancers perform spectacular leaps and turns with incredible spins and can boast a highly original technique for, unlike any other dancers in the world; they dance on their toes without the aid of “block” shoes. The female dancers “glide” like swans.
7 p.m. Friday, March 31: “A Night at the Oscars” with the Hollywood Concert Orchestra
Known as “the Orchestra of the Stars,” the Hollywood Concert Orchestra (HCO) is an ensemble of America’s finest musicians and one of the premier pop ensembles in North America. Offering a unique presentation of the latest television, movie and Broadway themes and featuring the best and brightest guest artists and soloists, the HCO specializes in the music that “made” the movies! Come hear your favorite music from films including Superman, Phantom of the Opera, James Bond, Sound of Music, Gone with the Wind, Raiders of the Lost Ark and more!
For more information, visit www. dbss.org or contact the Daytona Beach Symphony Society at (386)-253-2901. For more information about Peabody Auditorium, visit www.PeabodyAuditorium.org.
