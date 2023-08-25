Tickets on sale Sept. 8 to Daytona Beach Symphony Season

Single tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, to the Daytona Beach Symphony Society’s 72nd season at Peabody Auditorium. Tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.com or between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Peabody Box Office. Ticket prices range from $56 to $98 plus applicable surcharges.
The Daytona Beach Symphony Society celebrates its 72nd season with the greatest orchestras and opera from around the world. This year’s international 2023-2024 season features:
- Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.: Minería Symphony Orchestra of Mexico, Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería
Founded in the 1970s, a legacy of excellence that attracts leading international conductors and artists. Led by Carlos Miguel Prieto, who is recognized as the leading Mexican conductor of his generation.
- Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.: The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, “The music of John Williams!”
This fast-paced, fun-packed program explores the genius of this legendary film composer. Led by conductor Kevin Fitzgerald.
- Jan. 7 at 3 p.m.: The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, “Rhapsody in Blue & Rachmaninoff”
It’s Rhapsody in Blue’s 100th birthday. Featuring the brilliant pianist Conrad Tao, led by conductor Courtney Lewislighting.
- Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.: The Sofia Philharmonic National Orchestra
Long established as one of the leading institutions in Bulgaria’s musical life, representative of the overall contemporary musical culture of the country.
- Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.: Teatro Lirico D’Europa, “The Barber of Seville”
Rossini’s II Barbiere di Sivigilia, composed at the age of 24, is considered to be the finest comic opera in existence! The Barber of Seville will fill the stage with all of the beautiful sets, costumes and superb voices and orchestra of Teatro Lirico D’Europa.
- Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.: The New Sigmund Romberg Orchestra, “A Musical Journey to Broadway”
The New Sigmund Romberg Orchestra will take you on a musical journey to Broadway. Come and hear your favorite Broadway music.
