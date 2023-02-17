Toney’s Barbershop reopens with new owner

Arah “Trane” Williams is now the owner of Toney’s Barber Shop, a 31-year-old Black-owned business in the City of Palm Coast.
Williams, 51, who grew up in the projects on the South Side of Chicago, purchased the shop from 74-yearold Ernest Robinson Sr. Williams’ only dream as a kid was to get out of the housing projects.
“Toney the Barber,’’ as Robinson is called, gained experience that led to a culturally diverse customer base that he’s had at the barbershop. He began cutting white sailors’ hair, who docked on his native island of Jamaica.
When Robinson expressed that he wanted to retire, Williams recounted, “I was able to purchase the shop and keep Mr. Toney’s legacy intact – and not have someone purchase the shop and change the whole demographics of what he put together.”
Williams worked under Toney’s management for seven years and earlier provided his skills at barbershops in Daytona Beach. He studied at the International Academy in South Daytona.
For the shop’s renovation, Williams used a deep, “pumpkin” color scheme – accented by mahogany and brick – the same scheme that he applied to Scoops & Subs, a business he’s owned for a year. The barbershop, at 218 St. Joe Plaza Drive in Palm Coast, is only a few doors down from the ice cream shop.
Aspiring barbers needed
Williams, a single, disabled veteran of Operation Desert Storm, is all-in with the newest trends, hair designs, fades, edge enhancements, traditional and basic haircuts – including hot towel shaves, good conversation and smooth jazz.
He’s thankful to “the Almighty’’ for grace and mercy and that he’s able to offer two generations of barbers. Toney has agreed to stay on for a couple of days during the week; however, young, aspiring barbers are needed at the shop.
Toney was overwhelmed by Williams purchasing the shop, and could only say, “That’s wonderful!”
Customers engaged in conversation about the shop’s reopening following the renovation.
At the heart of the conversation was John Winston’s affirmation. He’s a customer of 19 years and president emeritus of the African American Mentorship Program.
Winston said, “I think that this is what Toney’s legacy has left behind: He’s produced in young people that he’s worked with - this desire of ownership, becoming an entrepreneur...
“And you can see young people that have picked this spark up,” Winston added, “and it ignited a fire in this young man.”
