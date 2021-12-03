Travelers now have an opportunity to sign up for TSA PreCheck at an upcoming enrollment event at Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB). The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Dec. 6 through 10 in the baggage claim area.
TSA PreCheck allows participating travelers to experience a more efficient airport screening process by leaving on shoes, light jackets and belts and leaving laptops and compliant liquids in carry-on bags.
“While security lines at DAB are traditionally very fast, TSA PreCheck makes the process that much easier, especially for the return flight back to DAB,” said Joanne Magley, the airport’s marketing & customer experience director. “Enrolling in TSA PreCheck only takes a few minutes and significantly enhances travelers’ experience when using TSA PreCheck checkpoints around the country.”
During the onsite enrollment at DAB, applicants will be fingerprinted for a background check. The $85 application fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Applicants can pre-enroll at www.identogo.com/precheck. During the enrollment process, they should enter “Daytona Beach, FL” as
the location and choose Daytona Beach International Airport.
What you’ll need
To complete the on-site process, applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation, such as a U.S. passport or a birth certificate and a driver’s license. For specifics of required documentation, visit https://universalenroll.dhs.gov/workflows servicecode=11115V&service=re quired-docs.
Successful applicants will receive a known traveler number (KTN) via U.S. mail with- in 45 days that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the KTN in the “known traveler number” field when booking travel reservations.
The KTN also can be add- ed when booking reservations through a participating airline website, phone call to the air- line reservation center, or with a travel management company making reservations. The KTN also can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.
More than 200 airports, including DAB, participate in the TSA PreCheck program nation-wide. Eighty-one airlines participate in the program, including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin America.
For more information, contact Katherine Wisniewski, terminal coordinator at 386-248- 8030, ext. 18318. To learn more about TSA PreCheck, visit tsa.gov/tsa-precheck. For more information about DAB, visit www.flydab.com.
