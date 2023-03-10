Travelers have a convenient opportunity to sign up for TSA PreCheck at an enrollment event at Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB). The event is from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. through March 10 in the baggage claim area.
TSA PreCheck allows participating flyers to experience a more efficient airport screening process by leaving on shoes, light jackets and belts and leaving laptops and compliant liquids in carry-on bags.
“While security lines at DAB are traditionally very fast, TSA PreCheck makes the process that much easier, especially for the return flight back to DAB,” said Joanne Magley, with the airport’s air service, marketing & customer experience division.
“If you’re traveling with children, they can also use the TSA PreCheck lane. Children aged 12 and younger may use the lane when traveling with a parent or guardian who has the indicator on their boarding pass. Enrolling in TSA PreCheck only takes a few minutes and significantly enhances travelers’ experience when using TSA PreCheck lanes around the country.”
During the onsite enrollment at DAB, applicants will be fingerprinted for a background check.
Five-year membership
Applicants pay $78 for a five-year membership in TSA PreCheck—which reflects a $7 price reduction. Most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days.
Passengers add their KTN to their flight reservations when booking travel to receive TSA PreCheck on their boarding pass. TSA PreCheck members may renew their five-year membership online for $70 up to six months prior to membership expiration.
To complete the on-site process, applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation, such as a U.S. passport or a birth certificate and a driver’s license.
More than 240 airports, including DAB, participate in the TSA PreCheck program nationwide. Eighty airlines participate in the program, including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin America.
For more information, contact Katherine Wisniewski, terminal coordinator at 386-248-8030, ext. 18318. To learn more about TSA PreCheck, visit tsa. gov/tsa-precheck. For more information about DAB, visit www.flyDAB.com.
