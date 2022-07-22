Are you ready to purchase a home? If so, consider participating in the First-time Homebuyer Program. The University of Florida/Volusia County Extension offers pre-purchase homebuyer workshops that meet the education requirement for those participating in the program.
Extension Agent Lisa Hamilton, a HUD-certified housing counselor and accredited financial counselor, will instruct the virtual classes on Microsoft Teams.
English language classes will be conducted at:
- 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 and 30
Spanish language classes will be conducted at:
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12
- 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 (one day)
The classes consist of eight hours of education. Participants will receive a certificate of completion that will enable them to apply for a federal down payment and closing cost assistance program available through Volusia County, Seminole County and the City of Deltona.
The cost is $10 per household. Scholarships are available upon request.
Advance registration is required.
Visit https://homebuyered.eventbrite.com or contact Patricia Caradonna at 386-822-5778 or pcaradonna@volusia.org.
