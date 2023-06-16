United way volunteers helped residents get $1,919,716 in tax refunds

From Jan. 30-April 18, volunteers with the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program helped individuals and families navigate the complexities of the tax filing process and maximize their financial resources.
During the 2022-2023 VITA season, United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties operated nine tax preparation sites located across the region. The VITA program completed $1,919,176 in tax refunds, transmitting over 2,000 federal returns with an average refund amount of $1,304.
These sites were staffed with dedicated volunteers who diligently assisted taxpayers in filing their returns, ensuring accuracy and compliance with tax regulations. VITA volunteers provided over 5,000 hours of community service.
Through their efforts, United Way VFC helped individuals and families claim important tax credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC), significantly impacting their financial well-being.
“United Way VFC is thrilled to have successfully completed another impactful VITA season,” said Lawrence Anderson, Community Partnerships Manager at United Way VFC.
“Our dedicated volunteers and community partners played an integral role in delivering free tax preparation services and empowering individuals and families to improve their financial stability. We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who supported and participated in the VITA program this year.”
The following sites were utilized: Flagler County Public Library, Dr. Joyce M. Cusack Resource Center, Four Town YMCA, John H. Dickerson Center, Grace Episcopal Church, Fifth Third Bank, Daytona State College (New Smyrna Beach), Bethune-Cookman University and Stetson University.
For more information about United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties and its ongoing community initiatives, visit www. unitedwayvfc.org/. Interested in joining the VITA team? Contact Jessica Heck at jheck@uwvfc.org or visit our website unitedwayvfc. com/VITA to learn more.
