Local veterans groups will return to Bill Dreggors Park on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, for their annual ceremony honoring all veterans.
The ceremony will be centered at the pavilion in the northeast corner of the park and will begin at 10 a.m. The DeLand Fire Department Honor Guard will be present to post the colors and several classes from the St. Barnabas Episcopalian School will be present to sing. The DeLand Memorial Hospital and Veterans Museum will offer an open house free tour of the military and local hero collections it contains after the brief ceremony.
Area veterans groups have held ceremonies in the park for over 100 years since the hospital’s dedication in 1921.
This year’s event will also feature a few words from veteran and Mayor Bob Apgar, who is retiring after 21 years service as DeLand’s mayor.
The keynote speaker is Ed Smith, Major, U.S. Army (Retired), with the topic: “What Is A Veteran?”
This year’s commemoration will be coordinated by American Legion Orange Baker Post 187 in cooperation with the veterans groups of the DeLand Area Veterans Advisory Council.
Contact Dan Friend at danieljosephfriend@gmail.com or Rasheeda Denning at AmerLegionPost187@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.