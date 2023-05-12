Volusia County’s Veterans Services Division will host its annual Veterans Stand Down from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, in the Hester Building at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3100 E. New York Ave., DeLand.
Veterans and their families may stop by for free clothing, toiletries and haircuts.
They can also learn about service dogs, health care resources and housing assistance and speak to representatives from various agencies about benefits and resources. Also, staff from multiple divisions will be present to discuss employment opportunities within Volusia County Government.
In addition to Volusia County Government, agencies that will be onsite include, but are not limited to, the Department of Veteran Affairs, Florida Department of Health-Volusia, CareerSource Flagler Volusia, Daytona State College and Daytona Beach Vets Center.
For more information about the event, contact Scott Olson at 386-740-5102 or solson@volusia.org.
