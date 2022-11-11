Volusia County’s Veterans Services Division will present a Veterans Stand Down from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach.
Veterans and their families may stop by for free clothing, haircuts, toiletries, COVID-19 and flu vaccines, chiropractic adjustments, and food gift cards. They can also talk to representatives from multiple agencies about veterans benefits and resources for vocational services, education and homelessness.
Stand downs for homeless veterans are modeled after the stand down concept used during the Vietnam War to provide a safe retreat for units returning from combat.
At a secure base camp, troops were able to take care of personal hygiene, get clean uniforms, enjoy warm meals, receive medical and dental care, mail and receive letters, and enjoy the camaraderie of friends in a safe environment.
In addition to Volusia County Veterans Services, participating agencies are the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, VITAS Healthcare, CareerSource Flagler Volusia, Supporting Services for Veterans Families, Daytona State College and the Daytona Beach Vets Center.
For more information, call Scott Olson at 386-740-5102.
