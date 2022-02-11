Violist to perform at New Smyrna library

Acclaimed violist David Pedraza will present a solo concert at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway.
Pedraza, a native of Mexico, has a master’s degree in music and a professional performance certificate from Lynn University Conservatory of Music. From 2003 to 2005 he was part of the Youth Orchestra of the Americas under Placido Domingo, Carlos Prieto and Gustavo Dudamel.
Reservations are not required for the free concert, which is sponsored by the Friends of the New Smyrna Beach Library. For more information, call 386- 424-2910, option 3.
