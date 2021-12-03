In-person registrations for Volusia County’s Affordable Housing Summit, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Ocean Center, have reached capacity. However, residents may still register to participate virtually for free at https://tinyurl.com/4zp24twc.
Following an informational morning session, attendees will split into two breakout groups that will focus on land development regulations and bridging the gap to affordability. After the summit, community work groups will be formed to create an action plan.
For more information, contact Sarah Presley at spresley@volusia.org or 386-943-7029.
