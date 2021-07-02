When the sun rises on July 5, it will illuminate thousands of pounds of debris left by Independence Day revelers. It will be the busiest beach cleanup day of the year.
Every year, Volusia County’s beaches are littered with thousands of pounds of spent fireworks, food, plates, cups, cigarettes, broken beach chairs and worst of all – plastic bags, six-pack rings and straws.
To help with the massive effort, Volusia County’s environmental specialists are asking volunteers to join them in removing debris the morning of July 5. They are coordinating cleanups from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at two New Smyrna Beach sites: Flagler Avenue Beachfront Park, 201 Buenos Aires St.; and Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave.
There are other ways beachgoers can help clean the beach. They can just show up at their favorite spot with a trash bag or reusable bucket. If they wish, they can record the trash as they pick it up using the Clean Swell app and contribute to Ocean Conservancy research. Bags with trash should be placed inside any garbage can on the beach or next to it if the can is full.
For information on how to participate, contact VolunteerVolusia@volusia.org.
