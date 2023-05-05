The Volusia County Council will hold a goal-setting special meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in the Frank T. Bruno Jr. County Council Chambers on the second floor of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
Agenda items will include goal setting, discussion and selection; public participation; and other business brought before the council. To view the complete agenda, visit https:// www.volusia.org/agenda.
The meeting will be livestreamed at https:// www.volusia.org/livemeeting.
The public is invited to attend the meeting and provide comments. Those who are unable to attend may submit comments in advance to publicparticipation@volusia.org.
Comments received by 4 p.m. May 9 will be provided to the County Council and become part of the public record. Submissions must include the person’s name, residential city, and agenda item subject or number.
