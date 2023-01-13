The Volusia County Council unanimously approved a hybrid start time for its meetings in 2023 in hopes of attracting greater public participation. Starting in February, the first meeting of every month will begin at 10 a.m. and the second meeting at 4 p.m.
After discussion and conferring with County Manager George Recktenwald, the County Council voted that the first meeting of every month, starting in February, will begin at 10 a.m. and the second meeting at 4 p.m.
The Jan. 17 meeting will remain at 9:30 a.m. as it has already been publicly advertised.
The County Council will gauge the public participation using the new start schedule to determine if it needs to be altered during a future meeting. The schedule for the remainder of the 2023 County Council meetings is:
- 9:30 a.m.: Jan. 17
- 10 a.m.: Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, Dec. 5
- 4 p.m.: Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21, Dec. 19
In 2024, the first meeting will be held on the first Thursday of the calendar year, Jan. 4. This meeting will start at 10 a.m. The next meeting in 2024 will begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16.
