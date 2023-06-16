The Volusia County Council will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the county council chambers at the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
This is a public meeting for purposes of Florida Statutes Section 286.011.
Agenda items include, but are not limited to:
- Appointment of new Corrections Division director
- Continued discussion of the Library Advisory Board
- Ordinance prohibiting motorists from driving around barricades to enter a flooded roadway during a declared local emergency
- Sex offender/predator residency distance requirements and playground regulations
The public is invited to attend the meeting and provide comments. Those who are unable to attend may submit comments in advance to publicparticipation@volusia.org.
Comments received by 4 p.m. June 19 will be provided to the County Council and become part of the public record. Submissions must include the person’s name, residential city, and agenda item subject or number.
To view the complete agenda, visit https://www. volusia.org/agenda.
